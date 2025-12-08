Oak Valley Community Bank Welcomes Dan Greene As Vice President, Branch Manager Of Tracy Branch

Greene steps into the role as he succeeds long-time Branch Manager John Capri, who will be retiring in January after a dedicated career with Oak Valley. As Greene transitions into the position, he brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to his new role, along with a deep connection to Tracy. As a resident for more than two decades, he and his wife are raising their three children in the community and remain actively involved in local organizations. He currently serves as Board President of Tracy Friends for Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, and has previously contributed his time to the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and Tracy Little League. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and exploring the outdoors through activities such as golf, hiking, camping, and fishing.

“We're thrilled to welcome Dan to the Oak Valley team,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group.“His deep roots in the community, combined with his experience and passion for helping others, make him an excellent fit. We look forward to seeing the fresh ideas he'll bring to our team.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

