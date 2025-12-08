Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelluna ASA - Mandatory Notification Of Trade


2025-12-08 12:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the private placement (the " Private Placement ") and the retail offering through PrimaryBid announced by Zelluna ASA on 3 November 2025. Please see the attached PDMR-form related to share lending to facilitate settlement of listed shares in tranche 2 of the Private Placement.

Attachment

  • PDMR attachment

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

