Zelluna ASA - Mandatory Notification Of Trade
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the private placement (the " Private Placement ") and the retail offering through PrimaryBid announced by Zelluna ASA on 3 November 2025. Please see the attached PDMR-form related to share lending to facilitate settlement of listed shares in tranche 2 of the Private Placement.
