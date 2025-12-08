Secops Evolution: From Perimeter Defense To Real-Time Cloud Threat Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rapid shift to cloud services and cloud-native applications presents key opportunities in runtime security solutions like CDR, ADR, and CNADR. These address the complex, dynamic cloud environments and bridge gaps left by traditional tools, emphasizing real-time protection and response for evolving cybersecurity threats.

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud/Application Runtime Security (CARS) Market, Global, 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

SecOps and SOC teams are essential in managing core threat tasks such as monitoring incidents, managing threat intelligence, and handling vulnerabilities. Historically reliant on tools like SIEM, UEBA, and XDR for on-premises security, these strategies are now deemed insufficient due to the rapid uptake of cloud and cloud-native applications. The evolving nature of these environments, with their dynamic container and serverless functions, creates a continuously shifting attack surface that proves challenging for maintaining real-time threat visibility and response.

The intricate architecture of cloud-native applications, comprising containers, microservices, and cloud infrastructure, exacerbates these challenges. Attacks often navigate through these layers, necessitating advanced event correlation across multiple layers for effective threat management.

While CNAPP and AppSec tools are valuable for compliance and risk management-focusing on shift-left security by identifying vulnerabilities pre-deployment-gap areas in real-time protection persist. This gap necessitates investment in modern runtime security approaches like CDR and ADR. These solutions extend real-time visibility, threat detection, and response capabilities across the cloud stack, complementing existing shift-left tools.

Revenue Forecast: For 2024, a revenue estimate of $528.3 million is expected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.2% during the forecast period.

Transformative Megatrends:

The rise in demand for cloud-native technologies is fueling changes in application runtime environments, driven by the need for agility and innovation. This shift is accelerating the adoption of real-time detection and response technologies tailored for cloud-native operations, a trend expected to grow over the next five years.

Competitive Intensity:

Given economic constraints and global tensions, optimizing security budgets has become crucial. Vendors must offer competitively priced solutions that deliver concrete security outcomes, appealing to organizations prioritizing affordability and efficacy. As cloud adoption continues, the industry will gravitate towards lucrative CNADR, CDR, and ADR solutions providing greater value at a reduced cost.

Disruptive Technologies:

The transition to microservices, containers, and serverless functions constitutes a shift necessitating specialized real-time security solutions. Legacy methods are inadequate for complex, dynamic workloads, prompting a pivot towards runtime security strategies emphasizing real-time threat detection and response.



Scope of Analysis: This extensive study assesses the cloud and application runtime security market, focusing on CDR, ADR, and emerging categories like CNADR.

It evaluates established vendors like CrowdStrike and Microsoft alongside newer start-ups such as ARMO and Upwind, providing high-level revenue projections. The study considers hybrid and multicloud strategies, highlighting solutions supporting these environments.

Key Competitors: Leading industry players include Aqua Security, ARMO, Contrast Security, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Fortinet, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Wiz, among others.



Growth Drivers: The cloud service surge is amplifying the need for robust threat management solutions, further intensified by rising cyberattacks and software supply chain vulnerabilities. Integration challenges and high costs hinder adoption, while awareness and confusion regarding solutions' value proposition restrict implementation.

The study underscores the significant roles of real-time protection and threat response in advanced SOCs and SecOps strategies, emphasizing modern cloud paradigms and a holistic approach to security in progress. A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



