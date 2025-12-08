Massive Earthquake Of 7.2-Magnitude Strikes Off Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued

MENAFN - Live Mint) A massive earthquake of 7.2-magnitude jolted Japan on Monday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami alert. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that tsunami waves of up to ten feet in height could follow

The quake occurred at 7:45:09 PM (local time) on December 8, 2025, as per preliminary data. With its origination at a depth of 32 miles, the epicentre of the quake was located at 80 km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, as per Japan's meteorological agency.

Nuclear power plants in the region were conducting safety checks, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Tsunami warning

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the tsunami warning for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).

Multiple social media posts showed ceiling lights swaying as the high-magnitude tremor rattled Japan.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in a statement warned that hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake are possible within 1,000 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Japan and Russia.

Many people online said the tremors from the powerful earthquake lasted for more than a minute. Another social media user shared a video capturing tsunami warnings blaring from public speakers, urging residents to immediately evacuate to higher ground.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more details)