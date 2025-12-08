Azerbaijani Parliament Runs Over AI Role In Fight Against Climate Change (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology has held a scientific-practical conference on "The role of artificial intelligence in the fight against climate change," Trend reports.
Department heads of the Cabinet of Ministers, deputy ministers, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and other officials participated in the event.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment