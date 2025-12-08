DMV Soldiers Announce Official Launch As Charles County's Newest Professional Basketball Franchise

MENAFN - GetNews)The DMV Soldiers, a new professional basketball organization representing the greater DMV region, announced their official team launch today as they prepare for their inaugural 2026 season in The Basketball League (TBL). Founded by Co-Owners AJ Mason and Justin J. Allen, the team was created to bring high-level professional basketball to Charles County while also delivering meaningful community impact, youth engagement, and player development opportunities.

A Vision Born from Community, Opportunity, and the DMV Spirit

The idea for the DMV Soldiers grew from a shared commitment to expand professional basketball access across Charles County and the surrounding region. Both founders recognized a gap in structured pathways for local athletes and a need for a unifying sports organization rooted in culture, leadership, and opportunity.

“We saw a major gap in professional basketball being truly accessible to this area. There is so much talent in the DMV, but not enough structured pathways for players or inspiring platforms for youth to connect with the game at a professional level,” said Co-Owner AJ Mason.

Co-Owner Justin Allen added,“This was never just about starting a team. It was about building something that represents the heart, toughness, and unity of the DMV. We wanted a program that players could be proud to wear on their chest and a brand the community could rally behind.”

Founders with Deep Experience in Sports, Business, and Athlete Development

The DMV Soldiers were founded by Mason and Allen, both of whom carry extensive experience in basketball, sports management, player representation, and business leadership.

Mason is a Charles County native with a background in collegiate athletics, sports journalism, and player representation. He holds a master's degree in Sports Management and has spent more than a decade supporting athletes and building relationships across the sports world.

Allen is a former collegiate and professional athlete turned entrepreneur with over 20 years of business management experience and more than a decade in player representation. Together, the duo also co-owns DA Method Sports Agency.

“Our goal has always been bigger than wins and losses. We are building something that creates real opportunities for athletes and inspires the next generation,” said Mason.

Allen added,“We understand both sides of the game, the athlete's journey and the business behind the scenes. That balance allows us to build a franchise that is competitive, sustainable, and community driven.”

Mission and Values That Go Beyond Basketball

The DMV Soldiers' mission is to compete at a high professional level while advancing player development, community service, and youth engagement. The organization is founded on values that include discipline, accountability, service, unity, professionalism, and community impact.

“Winning is important, but how we win and what we stand for matter just as much. We want our players to be leaders on the court and in the community,” said Allen.

Mason added,“Our mission is bigger than basketball. We want to give kids in the DMV something to believe in and build a sustainable organization that uplifts everyone connected to it as we prepare for our first season.”

A Name That Represents Strength, Resilience, and DMV Pride

The name“DMV Soldiers” reflects the culture the organization aims to build.

“The term Soldiers reflects the mindset we want. Tough, disciplined, selfless, and ready to go to battle for each other and for the community,” said Mason.

“The DMV is full of fighters. Not just athletes, but everyday people pushing through adversity. The name represents that grind, that pride, and that unity,” added Allen.

Competition in The Basketball League (TBL)

The DMV Soldiers will compete in The Basketball League (TBL), one of the fastest-growing professional basketball leagues in North America. The league features more than 38 teams across the United States and Canada and has advanced numerous players to the NBA, NBA G League, and international leagues.

“TBL gives us the national platform and professional structure we were looking for,” said Mason.“It allows us to compete at a high level while staying deeply connected to the communities we serve.”

Allen added,“The league's growth and player development track record made it the right fit for our vision.”

The team will begin its inaugural season in 2026, with the official schedule to be announced by the league.

Community First Approach and Local Impact

The DMV Soldiers will be based in Charles County and will host home games at the St. Charles High School Gymnasium.

“Charles County is home for me, and it was important that this team be rooted right here in the community,” said Mason.

To maintain a strong community connection, the organization plans to build partnerships with local schools, youth programs, nonprofit organizations, and businesses. Youth clinics, mentorship programs, skill camps, and leadership-focused initiatives will be central pillars of the Soldiers' community work.

“Our players and staff will be visible and active in the community. This goes far beyond game nights,” Mason said.

Coaching Leadership and Player Recruitment

The DMV Soldiers will be led by Head Coach Byron Mouton, a 2002 NCAA National Champion with the University of Maryland and a respected basketball developer with coaching and professional playing experience.

“Coach Mouton brings championship DNA, professional experience, and a true teacher's mindset,” said Mason.

Allen added,“He knows how to build culture and develop young men on and off the court.”

The team has already conducted multiple player tryouts and is in the process of evaluating talent both locally and internationally ahead of training camp.

Sponsorships, Merchandising, and Fan Engagement

The organization is in discussions with several potential sponsors and plans to announce partnerships as deals are finalized. Official DMV Soldiers merchandise, including jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and hoodies, will be available leading into the 2026 season.

Follow the DMV Soldiers

Fans can follow updates on the team's website and social media platforms:

. Website: . Instagram: @dmvsoldiers. Facebook: DMV Soldiers

“Our website and social platforms will keep fans connected to our journey and give them a front row seat to everything we are building,” said Mason.

Upcoming Events and Ticket Information

A team launch celebration, along with a Media Day and Press Conference, will take place ahead of the 2026 season. Ticketing information will be released at a later date through the team's official digital platforms.

Partnership/Sponsorship Opportunities

Contact: AJ Mason & Justin Allen, Team Market Owners

Email: ...

Phone: (240) 622-5535