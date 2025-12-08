403
Kuwait Stresses Preparing Future-Ready Youth Through Advanced Media Technologies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Monday affirmed that Kuwait's media strategy is built on empowering youth and preparing a generation capable of leading the future by integrating technological advancements and artificial intelligence into media content development.
Speaking during a closed diplomatic session at the Bridge Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Al-Mutairi said the ministry's goals are being achieved by strengthening youth skills, expanding their role in the media sector, and increasing partnerships with the private sector and civil society.
These partnerships, he noted, create more opportunities for young people to launch creative and media initiatives that reflect Kuwait's image and support its development efforts. He added that the ministry's strategy prioritizes adapting to rapid technological change, adopting AI tools to improve media content, and enhancing service quality.
Al-Mutairi highlighted efforts to deepen cooperation with regional and international media institutions to strengthen Kuwait's global media presence and promote knowledge exchange. The strategy also reinforces fact-checking, combating misinformation, and training young media professionals in accuracy and credibility.
The session, chaired by UAE National Media Office head Abdullah Al-Hamed, brought together ministers and senior international officials. Participants discussed rising challenges to information integrity amid rapid technological change and stressed the need for new standards to enhance transparency and protect audiences.
On the sidelines of the summit, Al-Mutairi toured the accompanying exhibition, visiting the GCC Joint Program Production Institution's pavilion to review its key media projects and its role in supporting Gulf media cooperation.
The three-day Summit kicked off on Monday with the participation of over 60,000 attendees and 400 global speakers. The event explores the future of global media across seven core tracks, including digital content, artificial intelligence, cinematic production, creative economy, humanitarian media, journalism, and influencer industries. (end)
