Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-08 10:01:57
Company Announcement No 63/2025
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank

8 December 2025

Merger registered - Nasdaq Copenhagen approves request to delist the shares of Vestjysk Bank A/S from trading and official listing

Today the Danish Business Authority registered the merger between Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S with AL Sydbank A/S as the continuing bank.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the request to delist the shares of Vestjysk Bank A/S from trading and official listing.

The last trading day for the shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S will be Tuesday 9 December 2025 and the exchange of shares etc is expected to be effected on 12 December 2025.

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

