Merger Registered - Nasdaq Copenhagen Approves Request To Delist The Shares Of Vestjysk Bank A/S From Trading And Official Listing
|
Company Announcement No 63/2025
| Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank
|8 December 2025
Merger registered - Nasdaq Copenhagen approves request to delist the shares of Vestjysk Bank A/S from trading and official listing
Today the Danish Business Authority registered the merger between Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S with AL Sydbank A/S as the continuing bank.
Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the request to delist the shares of Vestjysk Bank A/S from trading and official listing.
The last trading day for the shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S will be Tuesday 9 December 2025 and the exchange of shares etc is expected to be effected on 12 December 2025.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment
-
SM 63 UK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment