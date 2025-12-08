Now Everyone Can Understand Enterprise Applications In Seconds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAST introduces role-aware briefings to translate sprawling codebases into tailored insights that CIOs, CTOs, and a dozen other roles can act on together
PARIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, a leader in software mapping and intelligence technology, today announced a major new release of CAST Highlight, introducing role-based, AI-powered insights that give CIOs, CTOs, enterprise architects, and more than a dozen other roles a personalized view of the software they own. The launch comes at a critical time: enterprise codebases have grown 100x over the past decade, making it impossible for any single expert to fully grasp what the applications are, what they do, where risks are hiding, and where AI enhancements can unlock new value.
“CAST Highlight has always understood software,” said Greg Rivera, VP of Product at CAST.“Now it understands you, too. Whether you're a CIO in charge of thousands of applications, a CTO driving cloud modernization, or corporate counsel assessing intellectual property risk, CAST Highlight explains what you're seeing, why it matters, and what you can do about it, in ways tailored to your expertise.”
At the heart of the release is Application Briefings, an AI-powered capability that translates CAST's software intelligence data and visualizations into conversational language. A new icon appears next every application listed in CAST Highlight; one click on“Brief Me” delivers role-based explanations and recommendations covering:
Functional and business overview Technical overview Options for cutting technical debt, removing cloud blockers, and reducing risks
AI Service Recommendations
The briefings also recommend specific AI-powered services and LLMs suited for integrating into each application, such as:
Natural language processing APIs for text-heavy systems Intelligence image analysis Intelligent Document Processing for Invoice Automation AI-powered data analysis for business intelligence Chatbots for consumer-facing systems
With every team member armed with insights tailored to their expertise, cross-disciplinary groups can align faster, building a shared understanding that speeds improvement and transformation. Role and responsibility-based insights include:
| Roles
Chief Information Officer Chief Technology Officer VP of Products Chief Enterprise Architect Chief Information Security Officer Cloud Architect Software Architect Delivery Practice Leader
| Responsibilities
Product/application ownership Legal/Intellectual property governance Open source governance Cybersecurity ESG/Sustainability Quality assurance
Application Briefings are available now for all CAST Highlight users.
About CAST
Businesses move faster using CAST to understand, improve, and transform their software. Through semantic analysis of source code, CAST generates dashboards and 3D maps for executives, technologists, and AI to navigate inside individual applications and across entire portfolios. This intelligence enables companies to steer, speed, and report on initiatives such as technical debt, modernization, and cloud. As the pioneer of the software intelligence field, CAST is trusted by the world's leading companies and governments, their consultancies and cloud providers. See it all at castsoftware.
CONTACT: For more information, please contact David Rosen at....
MENAFN08122025004107003653ID1110452698
CommentsNo comment