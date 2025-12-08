Now Everyone Can Understand Enterprise Applications In Seconds

PARIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, a leader in software mapping and intelligence technology, today announced a major new release of CAST Highlight, introducing role-based, AI-powered insights that give CIOs, CTOs, enterprise architects, and more than a dozen other roles a personalized view of the software they own. The launch comes at a critical time: enterprise codebases have grown 100x over the past decade, making it impossible for any single expert to fully grasp what the applications are, what they do, where risks are hiding, and where AI enhancements can unlock new value.

“CAST Highlight has always understood software,” said Greg Rivera, VP of Product at CAST.“Now it understands you, too. Whether you're a CIO in charge of thousands of applications, a CTO driving cloud modernization, or corporate counsel assessing intellectual property risk, CAST Highlight explains what you're seeing, why it matters, and what you can do about it, in ways tailored to your expertise.”

At the heart of the release is Application Briefings, an AI-powered capability that translates CAST's software intelligence data and visualizations into conversational language. A new icon appears next every application listed in CAST Highlight; one click on“Brief Me” delivers role-based explanations and recommendations covering:



Functional and business overview

Technical overview Options for cutting technical debt, removing cloud blockers, and reducing risks



AI Service Recommendations

The briefings also recommend specific AI-powered services and LLMs suited for integrating into each application, such as:



Natural language processing APIs for text-heavy systems

Intelligence image analysis

Intelligent Document Processing for Invoice Automation

AI-powered data analysis for business intelligence Chatbots for consumer-facing systems



With every team member armed with insights tailored to their expertise, cross-disciplinary groups can align faster, building a shared understanding that speeds improvement and transformation. Role and responsibility-based insights include: