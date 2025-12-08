Football: Mo Salah Set To Be Axed From Liverpool Squad For Inter Milan: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, Dec 8 (IANS) Liverpool forward Mohammad Salah is expected to be axed from the squad for Tuesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan, says a report. However, the final decision is still to be made with Salah training with the squad on Monday.

According to Sky Sports, Salah's anticipated exclusion occurs just two days after he gave a heated interview after the 3-3 draw with Leeds in which he said he had been "thrown under the bus," had no relationship with manager Arne Slot, and that Saturday's match against Brighton might be his last at Anfield.

Salah, who has been a consistent starter and talisman for the Reds since joining the team in 2017, has started on the bench in Liverpool's previous three games. His performance has declined this season, though, as he has only scored five goals in 18 games, which is comparable to Liverpool's as they attempt to stabilise their performance.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Salah -- who signed a new deal at the end of last season -- said: "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I'm sitting on the bench, and I don't know why.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the. I got a lot of promises in the summer, and so far, I am on the bench for three games, so I can't say they keep their promise.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club," Salah said.

The trip to Inter would be Salah's farewell Reds appearance, as the 33-year-old will be joining Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations next week. It was even suggested that Saturday's game at Anfield against Brighton may be his final one with the team. He may join the Saudi Pro League in January, according to multiple reports.