OTT Releases This Week: Superman To Single Papa-7 New Releases And Series To Enjoy

December Second Week OTT Release: In the second week of December 2025, several web series and films are set to release on OTT. So, let's find out when and where you can watch them.

'Single Papa' is a web series starring celebs like Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, and Prajakta Koli. You can watch this series on Netflix from December 12.

Radhika Apte stars in the lead role in the crime-thriller film 'Saali Mohabbat'. You can watch this film on ZEE5 starting December 12.

'City of Shadow' is a Spanish police thriller. You can enjoy it on Netflix from December 12.

The film 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', directed by Rian Johnson, will be available on Netflix from December 12.

Kritika Kamra is in the lead role in the film 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'. It will stream on Jio Hotstar from December 12.

Popular Hollywood actor Rowan Atkinson is in the lead role in the film 'Man vs. Baby'. You can watch it on Netflix from December 11.

You can watch the Hollywood film 'Superman' on Jio Hotstar from December 11.