Hyorc Secures 10-Year Offtake Commitment For Green Methanol Pilot Global Energy Players Show Investment Interest In Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: HYOR), a fully SEC-reporting clean-energy company focused on decarbonizing heavy industry, today announced a significant commercial milestone for its Portuguese green methanol project, reinforcing the value proposition of its European strategy.

Through its Portuguese joint venture, HyOrc Corporation has secured a non-binding agreement for a 10-year total offtake commitment with a significant European renewable fuels producer for the entire green methanol output of the planned pilot facility. This agreement is pending the finalization of a definitive Term Sheet, which represents the immediate next step in formalizing the long-term relationship commitment immediately validates the company's vertically integrated approach and its position in the rapidly expanding marine fuel market.

The company further confirmed it is engaging in co-funding, investment, and large-volume off-take discussions with multiple leading global energy traders and international shipping lines regarding the full-scale expansion phase. These firms have confirmed long-term off-take interest for volumes in the millions of tonnes of green methanol per annum, and key strategic partners have expressed intent to invest once the pilot facility is operational.

“Securing this long-term commitment from a major European producer provides essential revenue assurance, and the simultaneous engagement with multiple global industry leaders demonstrates that our asset-backed approach is not only technically sound but commercially derisked for rapid scale,” said Richard Oblath, non-Exec Director of HyOrc Corporation, and former Shell International Petroleum Company Vice President of M&A for its downstream business.“This commercial validation-from revenue assurance to expansion interest-positions HyOrc perfectly to finalize the key project financing pathways that will accelerate our transition to a major revenue-generating platform.”

The execution of these definitive agreements will unlock key project financing pathways, accelerating HyOrc's transition from an R&D phase to a revenue-generating commercial platform.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTC: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements