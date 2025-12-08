403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Benin Foils Attempted Military Coup
(MENAFN) Benin’s President Patrice Talon has announced that loyal security forces successfully thwarted an effort by rebellious soldiers to seize power.
West Africa’s regional organization, ECOWAS, which includes Benin as a member, criticized the attempted coup, calling it an “unconstitutional” act and a subversion of the will of the people.
On Sunday, a faction of soldiers briefly took control of state television, proclaiming Talon’s removal and the suspension of the constitution.
They also declared the dissolution of state institutions, directed the closure of the country’s airspace and land borders, and appointed Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri to lead a newly formed Military Committee for Refoundation.
The insurgent soldiers cited worsening security conditions in northern Benin, “coupled with the disregard and neglect” of their “fallen brothers-in-arms.”
Gunfire erupted near the presidential residence and in several districts of Cotonou, the former French colony’s largest city and commercial center, prompting embassies to advise foreign nationals to remain indoors.
President Talon later addressed the nation on television, stating that loyal forces have “cleared the last pockets of resistance held by the mutineers.”
He attributed the attempted coup to “a small group of soldiers” who, according to him, aimed to destabilize the state and its institutions under the pretense of “false claims.”
Talon expressed concern for the “victims of this senseless adventure” and those “still held by the fleeing mutineers,” promising that “the wrongdoing will not go unpunished.”
Authorities reported that 14 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the failed coup.
West Africa’s regional organization, ECOWAS, which includes Benin as a member, criticized the attempted coup, calling it an “unconstitutional” act and a subversion of the will of the people.
On Sunday, a faction of soldiers briefly took control of state television, proclaiming Talon’s removal and the suspension of the constitution.
They also declared the dissolution of state institutions, directed the closure of the country’s airspace and land borders, and appointed Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri to lead a newly formed Military Committee for Refoundation.
The insurgent soldiers cited worsening security conditions in northern Benin, “coupled with the disregard and neglect” of their “fallen brothers-in-arms.”
Gunfire erupted near the presidential residence and in several districts of Cotonou, the former French colony’s largest city and commercial center, prompting embassies to advise foreign nationals to remain indoors.
President Talon later addressed the nation on television, stating that loyal forces have “cleared the last pockets of resistance held by the mutineers.”
He attributed the attempted coup to “a small group of soldiers” who, according to him, aimed to destabilize the state and its institutions under the pretense of “false claims.”
Talon expressed concern for the “victims of this senseless adventure” and those “still held by the fleeing mutineers,” promising that “the wrongdoing will not go unpunished.”
Authorities reported that 14 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the failed coup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment