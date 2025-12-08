403
House Speaker says Defense Act to boost national strength agenda
(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday described the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026 as a major step in advancing President Donald Trump and Republican efforts to promote “peace through strength,” according to reports.
Johnson highlighted that the legislation codifies “15 of President Trump's executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos.” He added that the bill ensures US forces “remain the most lethal in the world and can deter any adversary.”
The act also provides safeguards for the nation’s long-term investments, economic interests, and sensitive data. Johnson stated: "President Trump and Republicans promised peace through strength. The FY26 NDAA delivers it."
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers noted that the legislation reforms “the Pentagon's broken, bureaucratic acquisition process.”
According to Johnson, the bill includes a 4% pay raise for enlisted service members, supports the Golden Dome initiative, and strengthens America’s nuclear deterrent along with emerging nuclear technologies. It also expands defense initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region to bolster Taiwan’s security, assist allies, and accelerate the development and deployment of space capabilities to counter Chinese and Russian nuclear and space threats.
