Ex-Honduran Leader Says Trump Interfered in Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya accused U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday of "foreign interference" in Honduras' presidential election following Trump's public endorsement of the conservative National Party candidate and his pardon of another former president from the same political faction.
Zelaya, who holds the position of general coordinator within the governing Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre), challenged the premature prison release of ex-Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who completed merely two years of a 45-year sentence for drug trafficking violations.
Preliminary data from the National Electoral Council indicates the election remains deadlocked between two center-right contenders: Nasry Asfura representing the National Party and Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party. Zelaya charged that Trump's interventions sought to "twist the popular will."
Zelaya's statements emerged during heightened post-election uncertainty, intensified by Hernandez's release while provisional ballot tallies from Sunday's voting in the Central American nation continued.
Trump announced via social media last week his intention to pardon Hernandez, contending the Biden administration had "set a trap" for the former Honduran leader. Trump simultaneously expressed backing for the National Party candidate.
Hernandez, a dominant figure within Honduras's National Party, held the Honduran presidency for two successive terms spanning 2014 to 2022. Within a month of departing office in 2022, he faced arrest and extradition to the United States.
