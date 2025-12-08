403
US envoy reaffirms policy of complete denuclearization for North Korea
(MENAFN) A US envoy reiterated on Monday that Washington’s policy continues to prioritize the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea, according to reports from South Korean media.
Acting US Ambassador to Seoul Kevin Kim made the statement following a meeting with South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo. Referring to a recent joint document from a US-South Korea summit, Kim told reporters: "President Trump and (South Korean) President Lee (Jae Myung) reiterated their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in the joint fact sheet." He added: "That is our Korea policy right now."
Kim confirmed that North Korea was a key topic in discussions with Park, including strategies for “best coordinate[ing]” on related matters. Asked about the possibility of revising the nuclear energy agreement to allow South Korea to enrich uranium and reprocess spent fuel, he stated that negotiations are “still in discussions.”
He emphasized: "We are going to do our best to implement the joint fact sheet." The document, released after the late October meeting between Lee and Trump in Busan, reaffirmed both leaders’ commitment to “complete denuclearization of the DPRK and peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”
North Korea’s state-run media later criticized the fact sheet, claiming it “established a policy of hostility and confrontation” against the country.
