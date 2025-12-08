Shooting In Oslo Shopping Centre, Suspect Arrested
Oslo: A large shopping center in Oslo full of Christmas shoppers was evacuated after a shooting on Monday, Norwegian police said, adding that the suspected shooter had been arrested.
“We have inspected almost the entire shopping center and have not found any wounded people,” Oslo police wrote on their public incident log.
The incident took place at the Storo shopping center in northern Oslo, as Christmas shopping was in full swing.
According to police, a single shot was fired with a rifle.
The cause and other details of the shooting were not yet known.
Police said they had arrested the shooter, whom they said appeared to have acted alone. The suspect's identity was not disclosed.
