Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Parliament Runs Over AI Role In Fight Against Climate Change


2025-12-08 07:06:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology is holding a scientific-practical conference on "The role of artificial intelligence in the fight against climate change," Trend reports.

Department heads of the Cabinet of Ministers, deputy ministers, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and other officials are participating in the event.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

