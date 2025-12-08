Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Shell Center Of Kherson

2025-12-08 07:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"About an hour ago, Russian occupiers struck residential areas in the city center. One casualty is currently known. A 78-year-old Kherson resident was on the street during the enemy shelling," the report said.

It is noted that the man suffered a mine-blast and closed head injury, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to his left forearm.

The victim is under medical supervision.

In addition, the CMA reported that Russian invaders once again shelled residential buildings in the village of Zelenivka. One of the private houses was significantly damaged. No one was injured.

The administration added that medical assistance was needed for a 60-year-old woman who was caught in enemy shelling in the Dnipro district of the city on November 4. The victim was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and closed traumatic brain injury. Doctors assess her condition as moderate and are providing the necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were wounded in the Kherson region on December 7 as a result of Russian aggression.

