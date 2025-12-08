Laser Power Transmission Startup Advances Technology With International Consortium

Prime Movr LLC will work with Nirvana Consultant KK of Tokyo Japan, to introduce their groundbreaking laser power transmission system. The system converts optical energy from laser beams into electrical energy, which can be used to power devices without the use of wires. Prime Movr is proud to introduce its compact laser-based charging system that enhances the optical collection of light, and improves conversion efficiency.

The venture is an international effort - formed in the US, with research and development primarily done in India and Japan. Takayasu Hara, founder of Nirvana Consultant expresses optimism about the potential for the technologies:“We look forward to introducing this system to Japan.” He continues:“There are many uses for which the Prime Movr system is applicable. The potential is great, and we are excited to be contributing from the start”

The founders of Prime Movr are also developing a similar wireless technology using radio frequency (RF), in collaboration with the University of Kashmir's Institute of Technology. While development with RF goes forward, the partners realize that laser technology offers several unique advantages, including higher energy density and more focused targeting. These advantages make the technology particularly well-suited for powering remote, mobile, and hard-to-access electronic systems where traditional wired or inductive charging solutions are impractical. The laser power transmission technology can be leveraged to power applications such as remote sensors, outdoor camera systems, and other autonomous systems.

Co-founder Parvez Rishi commented:“We are delighted to add lasers to our collection of wireless power transfer technologies. The ability to transmit focused energy over a longer distance should have broad appeal across several applications.”

Prime Movr LLC is a renewable energy company developing innovative wireless power transfer solutions with partners in the US, India, Japan and the Philippines. By enabling the wireless transmission of electricity using lasers, Prime Movr enables a new generation of remotely powered electronic devices. The company's mission is to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, extend device lifecycles, and support more sustainable, low-carbon technologies. Prime Movr is actively partnering with researchers, industry leaders, and innovators to accelerate the adoption of next-generation energy solutions.