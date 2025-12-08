Crypto Etps Surge As Bitcoin & XRP Inflows Soar Coinshares Report

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

Cryptocurrency investment products have regained positive momentum, marking two consecutive weeks of inflows after experiencing significant outflows earlier. This resurgence highlights renewed investor confidence amid evolving macroeconomic concerns and a broader recovery in digital asset management.



Crypto exchange-traded products attracted $716 million in inflows last week, following a previous $1 billion increase.

Bitcoin led the inflows among digital assets, with Chainlink posting a record record inflow.

Asset managers ProShares and BlackRock experienced contrasting flows, with ProShares leading gains and BlackRock facing outflows. Regional data showed widespread participation, notably from the US, Germany, and Canada.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, XRP, Chainlink, Ether

Sentiment: Neutral to cautiously optimistic

Price impact: Positive, as inflows suggest increased investor confidence and interest in crypto assets.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold, as recent inflows may sustain upward momentum in the near term.

Market context: The resurgence in investment flows coincides with broader macroeconomic concerns and easing negative sentiment toward digital assets.

Crypto investment products experienced a second straight week of growth, with inflows reaching $716 million, according to CoinShares. This reflects an 8% rebound from November lows, although total assets under management (AUM) still trail their record high of $264 billion. The recent inflows follow a period of heightened volatility and outflows, with investors re-engaging amid signs of market stabilization was the primary driver of the weekly inflows, attracting $352 million, while XRP funds garnered $244 million. Notably, Chainlink registered a record inflow of $52.8 million, accounting for more than half of its AUM, signaling strong interest in decentralized oracle networks. Ether-related products experienced marginal inflows of $39 million, whereas short Bitcoin strategies posted around $19 million in outflows, possibly indicating a reduction in bearish sentiment providers, ProShares was the top inflow contributor with $210 million, contrasting with BlackRock, which faced $105 million in outflows. Other notable players like ARK Invest and Grayscale experienced minor investor withdrawals. Geographically, inflows were predominantly concentrated in North America and Europe - with the US, Germany, and Canada collectively receiving over $660 million. Conversely, Sweden saw a $5.6 million outflow, contributing to a $836 million outflow year-to-date, the largest among regions.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.