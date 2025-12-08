403
Ciprian Ciucu Elected as Romania's Bucharest's General Mayor
(MENAFN) Ciprian Ciucu has clinched Bucharest's highest municipal office following Sunday's special election, marking a decisive win for Romania's National Liberal Party in the capital's leadership race.
The Permanent Electoral Authority of Romania confirmed Ciucu's triumph after tallying results from all 1,289 voting locations, where he captured 36.16 percent of votes cast—establishing him as the city's new chief executive.
Voter participation reached approximately 589,000 Bucharest residents, translating to a 32.71 percent engagement rate among eligible voters registered in the capital.
Ciucu's political career launched in 2000 before he pivoted toward municipal governance, beginning as a local councillor. Since 2020, he has led Sector 6 of Bucharest as district mayor.
The vacancy emerged this past May when predecessor Nicusor Dan departed after winning the presidential election. Ciucu will now serve the remainder of the term through 2028.
