Azerbaijani Leader Praises Stronger Iran Relations
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev praised surging momentum in relations with Iran on Monday during discussions with a visiting delegation headed by Tehran's foreign minister.
During the Baku meeting, Aliyev credited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visit to Azerbaijan, alongside multiple reciprocal high-level exchanges, with revitalizing cooperation between the neighboring nations, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency.
Aliyev expressed "satisfaction with the recent intensification of our relations," and informed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that their bilateral agenda remains comprehensive and action-oriented.
The Azerbaijani leader highlighted an expanded cooperation framework spanning numerous sectors, noting the intergovernmental commission is "operating very successfully." He referenced advances in trade, transport, and energy sectors, stating he anticipated the Iranian delegation's visit would prove "successful and productive."
Araghchi, in response, conveyed Pezeshkian's greetings and emphasized Iranian leadership's strong commitment to Baku relations. He revealed that strengthening ties with Azerbaijan ranked among Pezeshkian's key directives following his assumption of office.
Both officials exchanged perspectives on regional developments and shared interests, the presidency confirmed.
Araghchi landed in Baku late Sunday and has scheduled meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
Pezeshkian has traveled to Azerbaijan twice in the current year—first for an official state visit to Baku in April, then returning in July for the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi.
