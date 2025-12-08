403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The 3rd China Green Aluminium Summit 2026
(MENAFN- ecvinternational) The 3rd China Green Aluminium Summit 2026, hosted by ECV International, will be held in Shanghai, China on May 20-21, 2026. This high-level gathering aims to foster the development and global competitiveness of China’s green aluminium industry by uniting key stakeholders across the value chain—including leading aluminium producers, downstream manufacturers, policymakers, investors, securities institutions, and international consultants.
Key Summit Highlights Include:
1, Insightful Presentations & Panel Discussions:
More than 15 keynote speakers sharing practices and over 12 eminent experts discussing ideas at panel, including on-site Q&A sessions. Gain practical insights from the latest global case studies and cutting-edge practices.
2, Hot-Topic Focus:
Policy & Supply Chain: Policy trends under China’s “Dual Carbon” goals and pathways to build resilient green supply chains
Technology & Innovation: Breakthroughs in inert anodes, low-carbon electrolysis, and high-performance aluminum die casting
Markets & Applications: Aluminum demand in new energy vehicles and sustainable packaging solutions
Certification & Compliance: Navigating ASI certification and CBAM compliance strategies
Circular Economy: Enabling cross-sector collaboration and closed-loop systems across the value chain
3, High-Level Networking:
Engage with 100+ key decision-makers from sectors including energy, primary aluminum, automotive, and packaging.
4, Virtual Participation & Hybrid Engagement
Can’t join in person? Enjoy our live broadcast service with access to online networking and on-demand replays.
Who Should Attend?
Primary & Recycled Aluminium Producers;
Automotive, Packaging, and Construction Industry Representatives;
Energy and Decarbonization Solution Providers;
Policy Makers and Industry Association Leaders;
Investors, Analysts, and Sustainability Specialists;
Technology and Equipment Innovators;
Why Attend?
1, Gain Actionable Insights
Learn from real-world case studies and data-driven presentations on cutting-edge technologies, policy frameworks, and market mechanisms driving the green aluminium transition.
2, Meet Decision-Makers Face-to-Face
Network with 100+ directors, VPs, and C-level executives from across the aluminium and related sectors—from mining and smelting to automotive, packaging, and recycling.
3, Explore Business & Partnership Opportunities
Identify potential partners, suppliers, and clients in dedicated networking sessions and an exclusive business matchmaking program.
4, Stay Ahead of Regulations & Standards
Get clarity on evolving international policies such as CBAM, ESG reporting, and ASI certification, and understand how they impact your operations and exports.
For detailed agenda, registration information, and updates, please visit:
Contact us for speaking, sponsorship, or attendance:
... | ...
Key Summit Highlights Include:
1, Insightful Presentations & Panel Discussions:
More than 15 keynote speakers sharing practices and over 12 eminent experts discussing ideas at panel, including on-site Q&A sessions. Gain practical insights from the latest global case studies and cutting-edge practices.
2, Hot-Topic Focus:
Policy & Supply Chain: Policy trends under China’s “Dual Carbon” goals and pathways to build resilient green supply chains
Technology & Innovation: Breakthroughs in inert anodes, low-carbon electrolysis, and high-performance aluminum die casting
Markets & Applications: Aluminum demand in new energy vehicles and sustainable packaging solutions
Certification & Compliance: Navigating ASI certification and CBAM compliance strategies
Circular Economy: Enabling cross-sector collaboration and closed-loop systems across the value chain
3, High-Level Networking:
Engage with 100+ key decision-makers from sectors including energy, primary aluminum, automotive, and packaging.
4, Virtual Participation & Hybrid Engagement
Can’t join in person? Enjoy our live broadcast service with access to online networking and on-demand replays.
Who Should Attend?
Primary & Recycled Aluminium Producers;
Automotive, Packaging, and Construction Industry Representatives;
Energy and Decarbonization Solution Providers;
Policy Makers and Industry Association Leaders;
Investors, Analysts, and Sustainability Specialists;
Technology and Equipment Innovators;
Why Attend?
1, Gain Actionable Insights
Learn from real-world case studies and data-driven presentations on cutting-edge technologies, policy frameworks, and market mechanisms driving the green aluminium transition.
2, Meet Decision-Makers Face-to-Face
Network with 100+ directors, VPs, and C-level executives from across the aluminium and related sectors—from mining and smelting to automotive, packaging, and recycling.
3, Explore Business & Partnership Opportunities
Identify potential partners, suppliers, and clients in dedicated networking sessions and an exclusive business matchmaking program.
4, Stay Ahead of Regulations & Standards
Get clarity on evolving international policies such as CBAM, ESG reporting, and ASI certification, and understand how they impact your operations and exports.
For detailed agenda, registration information, and updates, please visit:
Contact us for speaking, sponsorship, or attendance:
... | ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment