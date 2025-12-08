Siobhan Mclernon
- Senior Nurse Lecturer, London South Bank University
I am a senior nurse lecturer at London South Bank University in the School of Nursing and Midwifery, which is in the College of Health and Life Sciences. I am the course director for the BSc and MSc Nursing (Neuroscience Care) post qualifying nursing course.
I achieved my PhD in 2021 after conducting a large study on stroke outcome. I am a Principal Investigator (PI) on a current funded research project that aims to explore awareness of stroke risk factors amongst the younger population and those in high-risk groups such as those who are from a Black, Minority Ethnic (BME) heritage.
- –present Senior Nurse Lecturer, London South Bank University
- 2021 London South Bank University, PhD
