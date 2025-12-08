Tecnotree Mentioned In Various 2025 Gartner® Research

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) provider with advanced AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. The company has been listed across2025 Gartner research spanning Digital BSS, AI-driven monetization, digital marketplace enablement, and customer experience transformation. We believe these mentions reflects the continued relevance and strong applicability of Tecnotree's solutions within the technology domains evaluated by Gartner.

The research span Market Guides, Hype Cycles, Magic Quadrants, Critical Capabilities, and Competitive Landscape reports, which we think collectively provides an overview of how various technologies are evolving across the communications ecosystem. We believe that Tecnotree's appearance across these research categories underscores what we see as the alignment of its product roadmap with industry trends, emerging innovation areas, and the operational priorities of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and digital enterprises worldwide. By contributing to multiple areas of analysis, Tecnotree aims to support organizations navigating modernization, monetization, automation, and digital experience transformation.

Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions, published on 5 March 2025

Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions, published on 5 May 2025

Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions, published on 4 June 2025

Hype CycleTM for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry, 2025, published on 23 June 2025

Hype Cycle for Enterprise Communication Services, 2025, published on 24 June 2025

Hype Cycle for Customer Experience and Monetization in the Communications Industry, 2025, published on 1 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Telco Cloud Services, 2025, published on 16 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Private Mobile Network Services, 2025, published on 17 July 2025

Magic QuadrantTM for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, published on 26 August 2025

Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, published on 26 August 2025

Competitive Landscape: CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions, published on 6 October 2025

Emerging Tech Impact Radar: CSP Technologies and Services, published on 04 November 2025 Competitive Landscape: CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions, published on 17 June 2025

We believe that these inclusions across a wide range of 2025 Gartner research publications reflects the ongoing relevance of its product portfolio to the evolving needs of CSPs and digital enterprises. In our view, the breadth of coverage underscores the company's continued focus on digital transformation, AI-driven operations, monetization modernization, and customer experience enablement. Tecnotree considers these recognitions as valuable inputs that help us better understand market trends, align with industry expectations, and support customers in advancing their digital business strategies.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, said:

"We are pleased by the depth and breadth of Gartner recognitions this year. Achieving multi-category acknowledgment across AI, monetization, cloud services, customer experience, and digital marketplaces is a testament to our commitment to intelligent, composable, and future-ready solutions. We remain dedicated to helping CSPs accelerate digital transformation, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver world-class digital experiences."

Prianca Ravichander, CMO and CCO of Tecnotree, said:

“Our mention across multiple Gartner 2025 research publications reflects what we believe to be the growing importance of intelligent monetization, customer experience, and ecosystem-based digital innovation in the communications industry. At Tecnotree, our focus remains on enabling CSPs and enterprises to navigate evolving market demands with agility, transparency, and composability. We continue to invest in solutions that support our customers' transformation journeys and help them build more connected, data-driven, and experience-led digital businesses.”

GARTNER, HYPE CYCLE & MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

