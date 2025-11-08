403
Zelensky says Russia is attempting to seize Pokrovsk without delay
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is urgently trying to take control of the eastern city of Pokrovsk to strengthen its claims of dominating the entire Donbas region. His comments followed a meeting of Ukraine’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.
“The number one goal for the Russians is to occupy Pokrovsk as soon as possible,” said Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian media.
He explained that approximately 314 Russian soldiers are currently present in the city, with larger units positioned on its outskirts. Ukrainian forces, he added, have documented 220 assaults on Pokrovsk over the past three days.
“I think this factor may influence both the advancement of sanctions and their delay. Russia fears strong decisions from the United States and wants to use Pokrovsk to show success on the battlefield,” Zelenskyy said.
The president also reported that October marked the highest monthly Russian losses since the full-scale invasion began, estimating that between 27,000 and 28,000 soldiers were killed, largely due to Ukraine’s increasing deployment of drones. He further revealed that large-scale domestic production of Mavic-style drones will soon begin, noting that “funded contracts are already being prepared.”
