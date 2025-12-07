403
Ukrainian Negotiator to Meet US Officials in Florida
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s senior negotiator, Rustem Umerov, is scheduled to meet once more with high-ranking American officials in the state of Florida, according to reports from Ukrainian media on Friday.
Citing sources within Ukraine’s delegation, a public broadcaster reported that Umerov, along with Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, will convene on Friday evening in Miami with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
This meeting follows previous discussions held between Ukrainian and American representatives. On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his country’s delegation traveled to the US to deliberate on Washington’s proposed peace plan aimed at ending the more than three-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine.
The Florida meetings occur just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the updated peace proposal.
Following that meeting, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks in Moscow as “constructive, very useful, and informative,” noting that the five-hour discussion thoroughly examined potential resolutions to the prolonged conflict.
Meanwhile, Trump remarked on Wednesday that the US delegation had a “reasonably good meeting” with Putin, suggesting that the Russian president appeared willing to “make a deal” to bring an end to the ongoing war.
Separately, Ushakov told a Russian state broadcaster on Friday that Moscow is hoping Washington will disclose the outcomes of the talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Florida.
