Corporate Identity Design Market To Reach $16.36 Billion By 2029 With 13.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Corporate Identity Design Market Size And Growth?The market size for corporate identity design has been expanding swiftly in the past few years. Its growth is expected to surge from $8.62 billion in 2024 to $9.86 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The upward trajectory during the historical period is influenced by the growing need for impactful brand communication, the spread of worldwide businesses, the necessity for uniform brand depiction, amplified demand for corporate branding solutions from small and medium businesses, and the increasing needs in developing nations.

In the coming years, the market size for corporate identity design is predicted to experience swift expansion. It is projected to reach a value of $16.36 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This surge over the anticipated period can be attributed to the rising importance of digital presence and channels, escalating globalization, increased demand for corporate branding services, intensified competition among businesses for unique brand identity, and increased awareness of the role of visual communication in brand development. The forecast period is expected to bring about technological advancements, a higher demand for artfully crafted logos, rising need for customization and storytelling, the evolution of visual language, and an increased popularity of digital media.

Download a free sample of the corporate identity design market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Corporate Identity Design Market?

The surge in the importance of having an online footprint and utilizing digital mediums is predicted to fuel the expansion of the corporate identity design market in the future. The increasing prominence of an online footprint and digital mediums refers to the varied approaches a brand or company adopts to create and sustain its footprint on the internet. This surge can be assigned to the growth in brand awareness and visibility, amplified customer engagement, advantageous customer service, and affordable marketing strategies. Corporate identity design boosts brand recognition, nurtures trust, and enhances user experience, all collectively leading to a more persuasive online presence. For instance, as per a report issued by government website gov in February 2024, the digital sector contributed $171.25 million to the UK economy in 2022, making up for 7.2% of the total UK gross value added (GVA), marking a slight rise from the 7.1% in 2021, at current prices. Thus, the surging importance of an online footprint and digital mediums is sparking the expansion of the corporate identity design market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Corporate Identity Design Market?

Major players in the Corporate Identity Design include:

. Frog Design Inc.

. WPP PLC

. Omnicom Group Inc.

. Interpublic Group

. Avery Dennison Corp

. ACCO Brands Corp.

. VistaPrint

. Trotec Laser Inc.

. Drytac Corp.

. FASTSIGNS International Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Corporate Identity Design Market?

Leading businesses in the corporate identity design market are inventing inventive logos, like Search Context, applying AI to captivate audiences on numerous digital platforms. Search Context is a revolutionary brand identity that uses the distinctive capabilities of AI to help protect consumers who are susceptible to cyber fraud and contribute to digital change. For example, in September 2023, Truecaller, a smartphone app firm located in Sweden, introduced Search Context, a new brand persona that incorporates an updated logo and a potent new anti-fraud feature. This new branding bolsters user safety and provides up-to-the-minute data about phone numbers. This AI identity mechanism delivers users with circumstantial information about phone numbers. As users look up a number, they receive alerts if the name related to that number has been or is frequently modified.

How Is The Corporate Identity Design Market Segmented?

The corporate identity design market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Logo Design, Identity Design, Brand Design

2) By Company Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Business, Government, Other Applications

4) By Industry Verticals: Technology And Information, Finance And Banking, Healthcare, Retail And Consumer Goods, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Logo Design: Custom Logo Design, Template-Based Logo Design, 3D Logo Design, Typography Logo Design, Icon-Based Logo Design, Emblem Logo Design

2) By Identity Design: Stationery Design (Business Cards, Letterheads), Corporate Branding Guidelines, Visual Identity Systems, Brand Collateral Design (Brochures, Flyers), Signage And Environmental Branding

3) By Brand Design: Brand Strategy And Positioning, Brand Naming, Brand Architecture, Brand Messaging And Voice, Brand Story And Identity Development, Brand Experience Design (Physical And Digital)

View the full corporate identity design market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Corporate Identity Design Market?

In 2024, North America led the field in the corporate identity design market. It's projected that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming period. The report on the corporate identity design market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Corporate Identity Design Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2025



Corporate Training Global Market Report 2025



Online Corporate Meeting Services Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: