Moldova is becoming an increasingly important supplier for German retailers

CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasing number of Moldovan companies in the agri-food sector are finding their products on German shelves, thanks to the quality and traceability of their produce, and their ability to adapt to the requirements of mature markets. The Republic of Moldova is gradually establishing itself as a competitive supplier within a rapidly transforming agri-food ecosystem that is aligned with European food quality and safety standards.



A modernised, export-oriented agri-food sector Moldova's increased visibility in Western European markets, including Germany, France, Switzerland and Ireland, is due to the rapid modernisation of the food and agriculture sector, supported by digitisation, investment in processing infrastructure and participation in internationalisation programmes. In the first nine months of 2025, total exports reached $2.62 billion, with the agriculture and food sector accounting for around 40% of this figure. Germany remains a strategic market, with imports from the Republic of Moldova totalling $94 million. These imports consisted mainly of nuts, fruits, oilseeds, and bakery products such as biscuits, pastries, and bread. Moldovan producers on the rise The Bardar Bakery, Panilino and BeSweet are among the new generation of Moldovan producers raising standards in the agri-food sector. They are succeeding in conquering foreign markets thanks to their commitment to authenticity, quality and flexibility. Bardar has a 25-year tradition of transforming local recipes into products that are now sold in over 170 stores across the EU. Traditional pies account for 70% of the company's exports. "Through international participation, we have been able to refine our export strategy and strengthen our competitive positioning. The encouraging feedback from buyers-driven by their wish to reconnect with the authentic tastes of childhood-has reaffirmed that our potential extends beyond the local market to the international stage", says Victor Nistorică, the company's administrator. By 2028, the company aims to have exports exceed 50% of turnover, compared to approximately 20% in 2023. Founded in 2003 as a family enterprise, Panilino blends modern technology with traditional recipes and successfully exports its products to Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Latvia, as well as to the United States and Israel. BeSweet, a brand founded by sisters Nadejda and Iulia, produces premium sweets made with honey and nuts, valued in the German market for the quality of its ingredients and its clean label concept. Recently, the company was named 'Brand of the Year' at the Empower Locals conference, organized by the Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises of Moldova. Export Trends and Opportunities Data on Moldova's exports to Germany from 2024 to 2025 show consistent growth across the agri-food sector. Processed cereal-based products increased by around 35%, while cereal-based food preparations grew by over 65%. Sweet biscuits also recorded growth of almost 22%, confirming the increasing popularity of agri-food, bakery and beverage products from the Republic of Moldova among German consumers, with an overall increase of 34.7% compared to 2024. A Sector Ready for European Scaling Moldovan producers are entering the German market with a blend of tradition and modern technology that is firmly rooted in a commitment to quality. Bardar Bakery, Panilino and BeSweet are examples of a maturing industry, evolving from regional suppliers to European players, driven by investments in technology, certifications and international partnerships. As German consumers continue to seek authentic products with a sense of place and provenance, the Republic of Moldova is consolidating its position as a competitive, agile supplier that is perfectly aligned with European standards in the agri-food sector. Invest Moldova Tel: +373 22 27 36 54

