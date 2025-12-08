403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Denounces Sudan Drone Bombardments Killing Civilians
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced shock and condemnation following multiple drone bombardments in Sudan that left scores of civilians dead, including numerous children.
Spokesman Stephane Dujarric released a statement Sunday revealing the UN leader's response to the devastating strikes. "The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that dozens of children and other civilians have been killed in the latest deadly attacks in South Kordofan," Dujarric said in a statement.
The December 4 assault on Kalogi town involved three distinct drone operations—two targeted a kindergarten facility while a third hit a hospital treating casualties from the initial strikes, the statement detailed.
Guterres issued a forceful rebuke of all attacks directed at non-combatants and civilian structures, cautioning that strikes on schools and healthcare centers could represent violations of international humanitarian law.
That same date in North Kordofan, aerial bombardment hit a relief convoy transporting food supplies toward North Darfur, destroying a World Food Program vehicle and leaving its driver in critical condition.
"The Secretary-General deplores this further attack on humanitarian operations at a time of dire needs," the statement said.
Guterres called on every nation holding sway over the combatants to take urgent action, demanding they exercise pressure to achieve an immediate end to fighting and block arms transfers perpetuating the violence.
He emphasized the imperative for all sides to uphold international legal requirements throughout Sudan's conflict zones.
The brutal civil conflict pitting Sudan's military against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), launched in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions from their homes.
Spokesman Stephane Dujarric released a statement Sunday revealing the UN leader's response to the devastating strikes. "The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that dozens of children and other civilians have been killed in the latest deadly attacks in South Kordofan," Dujarric said in a statement.
The December 4 assault on Kalogi town involved three distinct drone operations—two targeted a kindergarten facility while a third hit a hospital treating casualties from the initial strikes, the statement detailed.
Guterres issued a forceful rebuke of all attacks directed at non-combatants and civilian structures, cautioning that strikes on schools and healthcare centers could represent violations of international humanitarian law.
That same date in North Kordofan, aerial bombardment hit a relief convoy transporting food supplies toward North Darfur, destroying a World Food Program vehicle and leaving its driver in critical condition.
"The Secretary-General deplores this further attack on humanitarian operations at a time of dire needs," the statement said.
Guterres called on every nation holding sway over the combatants to take urgent action, demanding they exercise pressure to achieve an immediate end to fighting and block arms transfers perpetuating the violence.
He emphasized the imperative for all sides to uphold international legal requirements throughout Sudan's conflict zones.
The brutal civil conflict pitting Sudan's military against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), launched in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions from their homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment