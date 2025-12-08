403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand Targets Cambodian Positions with Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Thailand unleashed aerial bombardments targeting Cambodian military installations along their contested frontier in the predawn hours Monday, following overnight hostilities that killed one Thai servicemember and wounded four others, according to local news outlets.
F-16 warplanes conducted precision strikes against Cambodian defensive positions near the Chong Ahn Ma border zone in what a state-run broadcaster, characterized as "retaliation for a series of Cambodian attacks."
Military officials from Thailand's armed forces authorized the airstrikes after Cambodian artillery batteries and airborne ordnance targeted personnel stationed at Anupong Base, Thai Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree confirmed.
"The positions were actively attacking Thai forces," he stated, noting combat operations remained underway.
Phnom Penh authorities condemned the offensive as violating terms established in the truce, which mandated both nations abstain from military aggression and pursue diplomatic channels for conflict resolution, media reported.
Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense denounced Thai military units for executing what it termed "brutal and inhumane" strikes against Cambodian forces positioned along Preah Vihear province's borderlands, characterizing the assault as a grave breach of the negotiated peace framework.
Mass evacuations are underway as civilians flee frontier towns on either side of the combat zone, sources indicate.
Border tensions exploded into lethal confrontations this past July, forcing thousands from their homes.
Both nations formalized a cessation of hostilities agreement October 26 in Kuala Lumpur during the ASEAN Summit, with US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim present as observers, aiming to settle the decades-old territorial disagreement.
F-16 warplanes conducted precision strikes against Cambodian defensive positions near the Chong Ahn Ma border zone in what a state-run broadcaster, characterized as "retaliation for a series of Cambodian attacks."
Military officials from Thailand's armed forces authorized the airstrikes after Cambodian artillery batteries and airborne ordnance targeted personnel stationed at Anupong Base, Thai Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree confirmed.
"The positions were actively attacking Thai forces," he stated, noting combat operations remained underway.
Phnom Penh authorities condemned the offensive as violating terms established in the truce, which mandated both nations abstain from military aggression and pursue diplomatic channels for conflict resolution, media reported.
Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense denounced Thai military units for executing what it termed "brutal and inhumane" strikes against Cambodian forces positioned along Preah Vihear province's borderlands, characterizing the assault as a grave breach of the negotiated peace framework.
Mass evacuations are underway as civilians flee frontier towns on either side of the combat zone, sources indicate.
Border tensions exploded into lethal confrontations this past July, forcing thousands from their homes.
Both nations formalized a cessation of hostilities agreement October 26 in Kuala Lumpur during the ASEAN Summit, with US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim present as observers, aiming to settle the decades-old territorial disagreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment