Smoky Winter BBQ Nights Return To Pan Pacific Sonargaon's Pool Café

Dhaka: As winter casts its cool charm over Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon has ignited the season with the return of its beloved Winter BBQ Nights, transforming the Pool Café into a lively hotspot of aromas, flavors, and music.

The hotel officially launched this year's barbecue festivities on December 5 at a ceremony attended by guests, partners, and food lovers. Speaking at the event, Asif Ahmed, Acting General Manager, welcomed guests to savor an evening of smoky indulgence by the water's edge, enhanced by live music and the glittering skyline.







This year's spread raises the bar with a wide array of grilled delights - tender kebabs, juicy beef steaks, flavor-packed lamb chops, slow-cooked beef ribs, and charred prawns fresh off the grill. For those with a sweet tooth, the experience ends on a nostalgic note with crispy jilapi and an assortment of traditional winter pithas, prepared on the spot.

The ambience only amplifies the flavors: warm lights reflecting off the pool, the sizzle of grills, chilled winter air, and soulful live performances creating a cozy outdoor feast that feels both festive and intimate.







Adding to the excitement, this year's BBQ nights come with an attractive price of BDT 8,000 per person (all-inclusive) and will run every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6:30 pm onward. Guests can also enjoy special promotions including Pay 1 Get 4 and other exclusive dining offers available through selected bank cards - making it an irresistible winter outing for families, friends or colleagues looking to unwind.

With its blend of hearty flavors, vibrant music, and open-air charm, the Winter BBQ at Pan Pacific Sonargaon promises to be one of the season's most inviting culinary experiences - perfect for anyone seeking a warm escape on Dhaka's cool evenings.

