UN Security General expresses bloc’s commitment of backing Syria
(MENAFN) On the first anniversary of the collapse of Syria’s long-standing regime, the United Nations reaffirmed its dedication to aiding the country’s path forward, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, emphasizing that the UN is "fully committed to working with Syrians to make this transition a success."
"Today marks one year since the fall of the Assad government and the end of a decades-old system of repression," Guterres stated, highlighting the significance of the milestone. He honored the determination and bravery of the Syrian people, "who never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship," calling the day one to celebrate their sacrifices and revive the aspirations that drove "historic change."
Guterres stressed that the year ahead offers more than a political shift; it is a chance to reconstruct "shattered communities" and mend "deep divisions."
"It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian -- regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation -- can live securely, equally, and with dignity," he said.
Reflecting on the past year, he noted that real change can occur when Syrians lead and shape their own transition, emphasizing that the hurdles are "not insurmountable."
Although the scale of humanitarian needs "remain immense," Guterres pointed out advancements in restoring essential services, broadening humanitarian access, and establishing opportunities for refugees and displaced individuals to return.
"The international community must stand firmly behind this Syrian-led, Syrian-owned transition," he said, explaining that support should include respecting Syria's sovereignty, removing obstacles to reconstruction, financing humanitarian efforts, and fostering economic development.
“On this anniversary, we stand united in purpose – to build a foundation of peace and prosperity and renew our pledge to a free, sovereign, united, and inclusive Syria,” he added.
