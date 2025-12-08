403
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Tofiq Bakikhanov With 1St Degree“Labor” Order
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Tofig Bakikhanov has been awarded the 1st degree“Labor” Order, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree granting the honor.
The decree articulates that Tofig Bakikhanov is being conferred with the accolade in recognition of his sustained and impactful contributions to the evolution of Azerbaijani musical heritage.
