President Ilham Aliyev Awards Tofiq Bakikhanov With 1St Degree“Labor” Order

The decree articulates that Tofig Bakikhanov is being conferred with the accolade in recognition of his sustained and impactful contributions to the evolution of Azerbaijani musical heritage.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.