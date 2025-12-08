403
Trump Expresses Frustration Over Zelensky’s Lack of Response
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed that he is “disappointed” that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has not reviewed his latest peace proposal aimed at resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago,” Trump told reporters in Washington, DC, on Sunday, without providing further details.
The US leader further mentioned that Russia appeared “fine” with the plan, whereas the Ukrainian leader did not share the same view. “I’m not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it, but he isn’t ready,” Trump stated.
On Saturday, Zelensky held a phone discussion with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, during which the parties reportedly disagreed over whether Ukraine should cede control of certain regions to Russia.
In a video statement late Sunday, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine “deserves a dignified peace,” adding that he would consult with Kiev’s European allies in the coming days.
Trump has previously suggested that Ukraine might need to pull back forces from Donbass in line with Russia’s ceasefire conditions. Zelensky, however, has firmly rejected any notion of surrendering territory.
