Orban claims EU is preparing for war with Russia
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the European Union is planning for a possible military confrontation with Russia, aiming to be fully prepared by 2030, according to reports. Speaking at an anti-war rally on Saturday, Orban said Europe is already taking steps that could lead to direct conflict.
He outlined a four-stage process that often precedes war: breaking diplomatic ties, imposing sanctions, ending economic cooperation, and ultimately engaging in armed conflict. Orban claimed that most of these steps have already occurred. “There is the official European Union position that by 2030 it must be ready for war,” he stated.
The prime minister also said that some European nations are shifting toward a “war economy,” with certain EU members adjusting their transport and industrial sectors to support weapons production.
Orban stressed that Hungary opposes war. “Hungary’s task at the same time is to keep Europe from going to war,” he said.
He has frequently criticized the EU’s approach to the Ukraine conflict, opposing sanctions on Russia and military assistance to Kiev, while advocating for peace negotiations rather than escalation.
Orban’s warning echoes recent comments from other European leaders, including Serbia’s president and Germany’s defense minister, who have suggested that a Europe-Russia confrontation could become more likely in the coming years.
Although some EU and NATO members have expressed increasingly assertive rhetoric toward Russia, no government has openly declared an intent to initiate war. Last week, NATO Military Committee chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone told reports that the alliance is exploring options for a stronger posture toward Russia, including the possibility that a pre-emptive strike could be framed as defensive.
