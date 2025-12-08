403
Zee News Honours India’s Bravehearts at Ananya Samman 2025 in Dehradun
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Dehradun, 8th December 2025: Zee News, India’s pioneering news channel, hosted the prestigious Ananya Samman 2025 on 5th December 2025 at The Emerald Grand, Dehradun. The event served as a profound tribute to the unwavering courage, discipline, and selfless service of the Indian Armed forces. It also reinforced the network’s continued role in bringing national attention to the extraordinary contributions of those who protect the nation with quiet strength and unwavering dedication.
The ceremony was graced by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, who acknowledged the invaluable role of brave soldiers in shaping the state’s proud military heritage. In his address, he emphasised the collective responsibility to honour and preserve the legacy of courage created by India’s servicemen and women.
This year’s edition recognised ten exemplary warriors whose service and sacrifice continue to inspire the nation. The awardees included Deepak Nainwal (Mahar Regiment), Captain Deepak Singh (Shaurya Chakra), Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami (Ashok Chakra), Sepoy Sanjay Bisht (Sena Medal), Naib Subedar Anand Singh, Naik Vinod Singh, Tikam Singh Negi, Assistant Sub Inspector Rajendra Singh (ITBP), Major Chitresh Bisht (Sena Medal), and Havildar Devendra Singh (Sena Medal). Each name represents a story of grit, duty and exceptional commitment to the nation.
Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, said “Behind every act of service lies a quiet story of resolve, sacrifice and dedication. Ananya Samman brings these stories forward with the respect they deserve. Uttarakhand has always stood firm on the strength of such individuals and acknowledging them is both an honour and a duty.”
Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, said, “Ananya Samman isn’t just an initiative. It reminds us that every uniform carries a story of discipline and sacrifice the country often misses. Bringing these journeys into public memory is a responsibility that goes beyond hosting an award ceremony”.
The event builds on Zee News’ continued effort to honour the courage and contribution of India’s uniformed personnel and their families.
