Diodon Drone, Participation Of Tonner Drones, Accelerates Its Growth

Paris, December 8 th , 2025, 08:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that Diodon Drone, a participation of Tonner Drones, is confirming its growth path. Tonner Drones is also announcing that it is making progress in its investment- and treasury-strategy.

Founded in 2017 in Toulouse, DIODON Drone Technology designs, produces and integrates a range of fully waterproof aerial drones dedicated to reconnaissance, surveillance and inspection missions in maritime, coastal and equatorial environments. Originally created to meet the operational needs of French special forces, DIODON now supports defense, security, rescue and offshore actors across Europe, West Africa and Southeast Asia.

Diodon has informed Tonner Drones that it projects a revenue growth of over 60% by 2025. The company will aim for 100% revenue growth by 2026, driven by the signing of larger contracts and a robust order book. Diodon is expected to reach profitability in 2026, provided these targets are met.

Tonner Drones had previously indicated that it would evaluate its 8.4% stake in the future, with a potential sale being considered. This situation has since evolved. Tonner Drones is currently in a stronger financial position, and Diodon combines robust performance with positive future expectations. As a result, Tonner Drones will now enter into discussions with the company to increase its involvement in the venture.

Collaborating and contributing to the growth of the drone sector could become one of Tonner Drones' key priorities, now that its restructuring and refinancing efforts have been finalized. Tonner Drones' financial situation has improved significantly over the past 12 months, allowing it to focus its resources on strategic investments and capitalize on the current positive dynamics and expansion within the drone sector.

Tonner Drones previously announced a strategy under its investment and treasury policy. Recently, Tonner Drones announced its investment in MyHotelMatch ('MHM'), which is listed on the Euronext Paris main market. Tonner Drones is committed to supporting the company in achieving a successful turnaround. Tonner Drones identifies opportunities for MHM to further develop through future business in Real-estate, the Drone Sector, or Cryptocurrency. Tonner Drones and MHM are currently in discussions and MHM will inform its shareholders once more concrete news becomes available.

Tonner Drones' policy is focused on generating profitability for its shareholders. Short- and medium-term investments, such as those executed under its treasury policy, must support this overarching objective. A positive financial result was already achieved in H1 2025 as a direct outcome of this strategy. Tonner Drones has made new investments of approximately €2.3 million and €1,1 million in two French industrial companies that seek to accelerate their activities in the drone and defense industries. Tonner Drones will communicate further developments in due course.

“I am pleased that we have embarked on a clear path of growth. I look forward to communicating more about our activities, following a 2025 communication focus that was primarily dedicated to the company's refinancing and reorganization." said Diede van den Ouden.“Therefore, I am particularly satisfied with Diodon Drone's performance, and we will continue to collaborate with the company and provide support where necessary. With rising budgets allocated to Defense and Drones, we anticipate Diodon Drone will perform well.”

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones' strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at / ...

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

Attachment

ENG_Diodon, a participation of Tonner Drones, confirms growth in the sector