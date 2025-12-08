403
Russia welcomes Trump’s national security strategy as largely consistent
(MENAFN) Russia has welcomed the new US National Security Strategy unveiled by President Donald Trump’s administration this week, calling it “largely consistent” with Moscow’s own vision.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the strategy as a “positive step,” though Moscow said it would continue analyzing the document before making definitive conclusions.
The 33-page report shifts US policy language toward Europe and Russia. It does not portray Russia as a direct threat to the US and criticizes the EU for hindering efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The strategy emphasizes combating foreign influence, restricting migration, and resisting perceived EU censorship. It also frames Europe as facing “civilisational erasure” within the next 20 years if current trajectories continue.
The report encourages support for “patriotic European parties” and advocates restoring a “Western identity,” while questioning whether some European nations will maintain strong enough economies and militaries to remain reliable US allies. Analysts have noted that the language resembles rhetoric commonly used by Moscow and far-right European groups.
European officials have expressed concern that the strategy could weaken US support for European security and the Ukraine peace process. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that issues like freedom of expression should not be part of a security strategy, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded the US that Europe is a “closest ally, not a problem.” Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt criticized the document for aligning with far-right ideologies.
The strategy also reiterates “America First” priorities, including potential military action against drug-trafficking networks in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, and urging increased defense spending from Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan.
US lawmakers expressed sharp criticism. Representative Jason Crow (D-Colorado) called the strategy “catastrophic to America’s standing in the world,” and Representative Gregory Meeks (D-New York) said it “discards decades of value-based US leadership.”
The document highlights the Trump administration’s focus on reshaping US foreign policy priorities, strengthening ties with certain European political actors, and redefining the country’s global security posture in a way that has raised concerns among longstanding allies.
