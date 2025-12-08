Ministry Of Interior Signs Mou With UNHCR

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of strengthening joint cooperation in refugee affairs, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The MoU aims to enhance collaboration between the two sides in capacity-building programs, support legal and technical knowledge, and promote the exchange of expertise and best practices in the field of law enforcement.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the MoI by Director of the Human Rights Department and Chairman of the Committee for Political Refugee Affairs Major General Abdullah Saqr Al Mohannadi and on behalf of UNHCR by Senior Advisor to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Regional Representative for the GCC countries Khaled Khalifa.