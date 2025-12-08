Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Interior Meets US Special Envoy To Syria

2025-12-08 02:11:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met yesterday with US Special Envoy to Syria H E Tom Barrack, at the National Command Center (NCC). The meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest. Barrack was also briefed on the National Command Centre (NCC) and its role in supporting the command and control system and enhancing rapid response capabilities.

The Peninsula

