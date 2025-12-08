Minister Of Interior Meets US Special Envoy To Syria

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met yesterday with US Special Envoy to Syria H E Tom Barrack, at the National Command Center (NCC). The meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest. Barrack was also briefed on the National Command Centre (NCC) and its role in supporting the command and control system and enhancing rapid response capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.