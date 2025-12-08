Assistant To Azerbaijani President Paints Nation's Role In Regional Trade Transit
Speaking today at the“Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” in Baku, Movsumov indicated that Azerbaijan has presently executed free trade agreements with ten nations to enhance export avenues, thereby substantially amplifying trade capacity.
“Modifying tariff structures and streamlining as well as digitizing customs protocols expedites export functionalities, diminishes expenditure, and bolsters the competitive edge of both the processing and non-oil industries.
This also facilitates the attraction of transit cargo, increasing the potential use of regional transport corridors in both Europe-Asia and North-South directions. As a result, Azerbaijan strengthens its position not only as an exporting country but also as a transit-logistics hub and regional trade junction,” Movsumov said.
