Russian Forces Launch 615 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Injuries Reported
He specified that six people were injured due to enemy strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.
“Russian forces carried out 27 airstrikes on Rozumivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Novoandriivka, and Rizdvianka; 346 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Solodke. Six MLRS strikes were carried out in Rozumivka, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene. 236 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Solodke,” the regional chief reported.
A total of 27 reports were received about damage to housing, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.Read also: Russian drones attack Okhtyrka in Sumy region, leaving seven people injured
As reported, yesterday, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia district twice, injuring two people.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment