Facet Power, Alliance Ingénierie, Producers Association HG Partner To Launch Guinea's Largest Agro-Industrial Project

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Facet Power, Inc., Alliance Ingénierie, and Producers Association HG announce a partnership to launch Guinea's largest agro-industrial project.

Climate Smart Agro-Industrial Ecosystem: The groundbreaking 200,000-hectare sweet sorghum initiative pioneers a circular agro-industrial model, synergizing regenerative farming practices with multi-output production (sugar, bioethanol, and nutrient-rich animal feed), biochar carbon sequestration systems, and large-scale restoration of degraded ecosystems. This integrated approach simultaneously advances climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy transition, and natural capital regeneration across vulnerable landscapes.

Partnering with hundreds of family farms through a nucleus-and-radius model, the project is set to create thousands of jobs, reduce reliance on fuel imports, boost food supply for local and regional markets, and strengthen Guinea's agricultural sector.

"We're setting new standards for scalable, high return, high impact private sector investment proving that working with the carbon cycle - not against it - is more profitable than status quo," said Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., CEO of Facet Power Inc. "By valuing natural systems, local knowledge, and international finance expertise equally in our local partnerships, we show the world that impact and profit aren't just compatible, they're inseparable."

Aligned with Guinea's Simandou 2040 Plan, the project complements $20 billion dollars of new infrastructure investment, including the 650-kilometer Simandou railway, to transform Guinea's agricultural sector and accelerate growth of Guinea's bioeconomy.

Mamadi Koumba Diawara, Director of Alliance Ingénierie, said "By integrating global best practices with Guinea's unique agricultural strengths and local expertise, we're creating a transformative model that maximizes economic value while building long-term prosperity for our communities.”

About the Partners

Facet Power Inc. is a global leader in ecosystem-based energy, finance, and climate solutions infrastructure.

Alliance Ingénierie is a Guinean engineering firm with extensive expertise in agro-industrial development and infrastructure projects.

Producers Association /HG is a local agricultural organization dedicated to empowering family farms and advancing sustainable farming practices in Guinea.

