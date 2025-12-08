United Against Online Abuse Welcomes Palestinian Student To Fully Funded Research Programme

Dubai, UAE, 8December, 2025: The FIA's United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) Campaign has welcomed

Ghada Ashour, a 24-year-old student from Palestine, to its flagship scholarship programme, created to empower the next generation of researchers in the fight against online abuse in sport.

Ghada grew up in Gaza where she has been studying remotely until gaining her place on the UAOA scholarship, which brought her to Dublin City University (DCU), Ireland.

Becoming the fifth scholar to join the scholarship, she was selected based on her interests in social media, and her strong passion for advancing insights in this area for the benefit of everyone participating in sport.

Launched in 2023, the programme offers talented students and young professionals from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge research on the impact, prevalence, and prevention of online abuse in sport with a focus on developing practical solutions.

Funded by the FIA Foundation, the UAOA scholars have been selected to undertake invaluable research at DCU based on their project proposals, dedication to achieving positive social change, and their unique perspectives approaching this issue.

Ghada's thesis, which will be printed in English and translated into Arabic, will focus specifically on the relationship between athlete activism and online abuse. Athletes increasingly speak out on a range of human rights issues from war and conflict to social and environmental issues.

Although the attention such athletes bring can be positive for those issues, research indicates it can lead to significant abuse.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Founder of UAOA, said:“The FIA is committed to extending opportunities across the world while inspiring and developing the next generation. Education lies at the core of this mission, and I am pleased to welcome Ghada as the latest student in the UAOA Scholarship Programme.

“Her experience and research will help broaden the international perspective on this critical issue. This pioneering research programme will help ensure we safeguard the future of sport for generations to come.”

Ghada Ashour said:“I am truly grateful to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, and founder of UAOA, for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is a dream come true to study the subject I am passionate about at a leading institution in this field.

“I am so excited to advance the field of research in online abuse in sport and to contribute to this prevalent topic which is impacting so many people's lives on a daily basis.”

UAOA's 2025 Barometer Report found that 75% of sports federations report continued threats against competitors and their families, and that 90% believe abuse could force athletes to leave their sport

Dublin City University is a leading academic institution in the study of online abuse and supports UAOA scholars to undertake their academic research on topics including preventative measures and intervention strategies for online harassment.

Each UAOA Scholar receives a fully funded scholarship. Scholars benefit from mentorship by leading experts in the field, hands-on experience with data collection and analysis, and the chance to attend UAOA events, where they can share their findings with a global audience of policymakers, sports federations, and digital platforms.

The inaugural cohort of four UAOA Scholars represents a diverse group from different parts of the world, including participants from Italy, South Africa, the UK, and Mexico.



The United Against Online Abuse campaign, founded by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and supported by the FIA Foundation, is a global coalition committed to tackling online harm in sport. Through research, advocacy, and collaboration with sports organisations, governments, and technology platforms, UAOA is driving change to protect the digital environment for all participants in sport. In 2024 the FIA won Peace and Sport's Coalition for Peace Award in recognition of the work UAOA continues to undertake.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.