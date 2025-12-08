403
Türkiye to Welcome Hungarian Premier for Talks
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accompanied by a senior delegation, is set to embark on an official trip to Türkiye on Monday, according to the Turkish communications director.
Responding to an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Orban will take part in the seventh gathering of the Türkiye–Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Burhanettin Duran noted on the Turkish social media site NSosyal.
Duran indicated that both sides will review every dimension of their broadened strategic partnership and share perspectives on prevailing regional and international matters.
He also stated that several agreements are anticipated to be finalized in order to reinforce the legal and institutional framework of the two countries’ bilateral ties.
