UN rapporteur notes inaction on Israel, welcomes Eurovision boycott
(MENAFN) According to general reports, the UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, stated that Israel continues to avoid suspension from major global organizations despite persistent accusations of rights abuses in Gaza. She said a growing “European boycott” of Eurovision reflects a meaningful shift in public willingness to demand accountability.
In a message posted on a US-based social media platform, Albanese criticized what she described as an entrenched international acceptance of Israel’s actions. She wrote: “Israel hasn't been suspended from the UN, other int'l fora, UEFA, FIFA, FIBA or cultural events. Genocide continues because it is normalised.”
Her comments came as pressure increased in multiple European states urging artists to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest in objection to Israel’s participation.
Albanese suggested that the emerging response represented a departure from earlier years, remarking: “And then, just like that, accountability in the form of a European boycott begins. Eurovicious no more!”
Based on public announcements, Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Ireland have already opted out, citing Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, while Iceland has indicated that further discussions are planned.
