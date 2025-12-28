Maharashtra: NCP Factions Stitch Alliance For Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) In a significant development in Maharashtra politics, the two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to forge a strategic alliance for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced that the two NCP factions would come together for the PCMC polls, saying the move was aimed at preventing a split of votes.

Political observers believe the decision is driven by local political considerations and the need to consolidate traditional support bases.

While formally launching the election campaign, Ajit Pawar said both NCP factions would jointly contest the PCMC elections. The announcement comes days after talks between the two factions failed to yield an agreement for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, primarily over the issue of poll symbols. Ajit Pawar had insisted that NCP-SP candidates contest on the NCP's 'Clock' symbol, while NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar maintained that his party would contest on its new 'Trumpet' symbol.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has traditionally been a stronghold of the undivided NCP. However, following the 2023 split, the BJP made significant inroads in the civic body. The proposed alliance is being viewed as an attempt to reclaim the party's lost ground in the industrial township, often described as an“eco-hub”.

Last week, Sharad Pawar faction MP Amol Kolhe and legislator Rohit Pawar met Ajit Pawar to discuss the possibility of a local understanding between the two factions. NCP-SP leader Ankush Kakade and MP Supriya Sule have also indicated that despite the organisational split, both factions continue to share the same ideological foundation rooted in the legacy of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, making cooperation at the local level feasible in the city's interest.

The move marks a departure from the state-level Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Ajit Pawar has reportedly expressed concern over the BJP's induction of local NCP leaders, prompting a tactical adjustment at the municipal level.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over whether candidates will contest on the 'Clock' symbol of the Ajit Pawar faction or the 'Trumpet' symbol of the Sharad Pawar faction. While reports suggest Ajit Pawar favours a common symbol for all candidates, the Sharad Pawar camp has reiterated its commitment to contest under its distinct identity.

The proposed alliance has also triggered unease among some local leaders. Former NCP-SP Pune president Prashant Jagtap recently resigned from the party and joined the Congress, stating that he and several others had spent the past two years building a cadre to oppose the Ajit Pawar faction.

Observers said that if the alliance materialises, it could significantly alter the electoral dynamics in PCMC and compel other opposition parties to recalibrate their strategies. It may also complicate seat-sharing negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), as Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) would have to deal with a consolidated NCP presence instead of two competing factions.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Pimpri, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar criticised the BJP-led civic administration, alleging financial irregularities and administrative lapses in the PCMC. He claimed that inflated project costs, including the Jackwell project, and issues related to illegal land occupation had adversely affected the city's finances.

He also accused the BJP of deviating from the original intent of certain spiritual and cultural institutions, alleging that they were being run on commercial lines.

Without naming any individual, Pawar questioned the corporation's financial health, saying that the civic body, which had earlier remained debt-free, was now burdened with loans. He also alleged irregularities in water distribution and protection being extended to vested interests.

The BJP, meanwhile, has stepped up its campaign with the slogan“Abki baar, 125 paar”, expressing confidence of winning the corporation outright.

Reacting to these claims, NCP leader Yogesh Behl accused the BJP of political overconfidence and alleged attempts to pressure leaders from rival parties. He said electoral outcomes would ultimately be decided by voters and cautioned against making premature projections.