Women's HIL: SG Pipers Shows Sensational Teamwork To Register 2-0 Win Over Ranchi Royals In Opener (Ld)

Ranchi, Dec 28 (IANS) SG Pipers produced a masterclass of defensive steel and attacking flair to overpower Ranchi Royals 2-0 in the opening match of the 2025-26 Season to open their campaign in style in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

SG Pipers' rock-solid defence, anchored by Indian veteran Udita, junior women's team captain Jyoti Singh, and Spain's world-class Lola Riera, was an impenetrable fortress in the opening quarter. Despite Ranchi Royals' relentless possession and numerous circle penetrations fuelled by home crowd energy, the Pipers absorbed every wave of pressure with supreme composure, frustrating the hosts and securing a flawless goalless quarter. This heroic backline performance set the tone for the Pipers' dominance.

In the second quarter, SG Pipers' elite goalkeeper Bansari Solanki produced a string of breathtaking saves, including thwarting a penalty corner, to repel Ranchi Royals' early raids and keep the scoreboard level.

The Pipers then unleashed their attacking flair late in the half, dismantling the Royals' defence with dynamic raids that created chaos. Indian star and the team's captain, Navneet Kaur, converted a penalty corner in the 27th minute, blasting an unstoppable rocket past the keeper for a sublime goal that electrified the pitch and propelled SG Pipers into half-time with a 1-0 advantage.

Fuelled by their 1-0 lead, SG Pipers attacked as a cohesive powerhouse and defended like an impenetrable unit, effortlessly neutralising Ranchi Royals' desperate bids for a comeback and keeping the hosts firmly on the back foot.

Indian sensation Deepika and Uruguay's prodigious talent Teresa Viana shone brightly, conjuring a flurry of superb scoring opportunities that had the Royals' defence in tatters, with the Pipers coming agonisingly close to doubling their advantage on multiple occasions.

The penultimate quarter ended goalless, but SG Pipers' efficient performance preserved their commanding 1-0 lead heading into the fourth and final quarter of the match.

SG Pipers exploded out of the blocks in the last 15 minutes, guns blazing in pursuit of a killer second goal that showcased their unrelenting attacking prowess. Australian superstar Kaitlin Nobbs delivered a pinpoint, world-class pass straight to Teresa Viana inside the circle, where the Uruguayan maestro stayed ice-cool under pressure, deftly evading the onrushing Royals goalkeeper to slot home a sublime finish in the 46th minute.

Viana's electrifying strike handed the Pipers a commanding 2-0 cushion, extinguishing any flicker of a Ranchi Royals comeback in the opening match of the Women's HIL 2025-26 season as SG Pipers kept a clean sheet and clinched the game without much trouble.